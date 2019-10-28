Each week, members of the North Platte Police Department will answer questions submitted by Telegraph readers. This week’s question is answered by Conservation Officer Brandon O'Neal. Send questions for consideration to https://bit.ly/33YQ8wK or call 308-535-4715.
Q: What are the legal actions taken if caught fishing without a license?
A: Nebraska State Statute 37-411(1)(d) requires any person 16 years or older to possess a valid fishing permit. Nonresident anglers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a person with a valid fishing permit. Fishing without a permit is a Class II misdemeanor. Legal actions may involve a citation with a fine of $100 plus court costs. Any fish taken without a permit may be seized as court evidence and can have additional fines assessed per fish. These fines are known as liquidated damages and vary depending on the type and size of fish.
In addition to any fines, Nebraska Statute 37-411(7)(b) requires the subject to purchase the required permit.
