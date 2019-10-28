Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW LIKELY IN THE SOUTHERN SANDHILLS AND SW NEBRASKA TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... .A SLOW MOVING UPPER LEVEL TROUGH OF LOW PRESSURE WILL CROSS THE CENTRAL ROCKIES AND CENTRAL PLAINS TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY EVENING. LIGHT SNOW WILL DEVELOP ON TUESDAY IN WESTERN NEBRASKA AND SPREAD SLOWLY EAST TUESDAY EVENING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING, PERSISTING INTO WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TUESDAY TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS IN FAR SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA AND THE PORTIONS OF THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TUESDAY TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS WILL BE A LONG DURATION, MAINLY LIGHT INTENSITY SNOW EVENT WITH SNOW EXPECTED TO DEVELOP TUESDAY AND PERSIST INTO WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&