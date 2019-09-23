Each week, members of the North Platte Police Department will answer questions submitted by Telegraph readers. This week’s question is answered by Investigator Adam Miller. Send questions for consideration to https://bit.ly/33YQ8wK or call 308-535-4715.
Q: What steps are law enforcement agencies taking to tackle the drug trade crisis in North Platte? What are their goals for decreasing drug use over the next five years? And how can the community take an active role in this issue?
A: From the largest cities to the smallest villages of America, narcotics are ever prevalent. Narcotics have always been a leading topic of discussion through the criminal justice system and one that no true solution to the problem has been found. Over the last several decades, the criminal justice system has tried to legislate the problem away, coming up with new laws with stiff punishments regarding the distribution, use and possession of narcotics. These tactics have cost countless billions in enforcement, court proceedings and incarceration, and have had little success in controlling the problem.
Recently, the national trend in handling of narcotics cases is to focus on education, treatment and prevention. In North Platte you are seeing individuals charged with narcotics crimes being sentenced to drug court. This system is designed around the education, treatment and prevention philosophy. Drug court can be viewed as an enhanced probation providing more restrictive policies and closer supervision of the client. They work closely with the courts in treatment through the use of substance abuse facilities, counseling and halfway facilities.
The beginning of all court processes starts with an arrest. The community plays a vital role in our ability to locate, detect and initiate investigations. We ask that suspicious activity involving drug houses be reported either by calling the Police Department directly or reporting your observations to Crime Stoppers. Information that is beneficial to the investigation is as follows: address of suspected activity, vehicle descriptions with plate numbers if possible, date and time the vehicle arrives and leaves the residence, description of occupants and any observations pertaining to the use, sale or distribution of narcotics.
As always, children are a high priority of the Police Department. Oftentimes the sign of child abuse related to drug use is neglect of the child’s basic needs. If abuse of a child is suspected (either physical or negligent), contact the Police Department immediately. If you prefer, you can also contact the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-652-1999. We have several different ways an investigation can be started. Most generally, these types of investigations are started with a welfare check of the child. Schools, day care facilities, counseling offices and doctor’s offices are mandatory reporters and are the most frequent reporters of suspected abuse.
Observations of the community are very beneficial to the North Platte Police Department. If it is significant enough to cause you concern, please report it.
