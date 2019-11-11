Each week, members of the North Platte Police Department will answer questions submitted by Telegraph readers. This week’s question is answered by Sgt. Gary Hovey. Send questions for consideration to https://bit.ly/33YQ8wK or call 308-535-4715.
Q: What steps should be taken after a hit-and-run accident?
A: Should you find yourself the victim of a hit-and-run accident, here are the steps you should take. First, you should immediately call the police. Please do not wait, because any evidence can quickly disappear. If the accident occurred when the vehicle is unattended, call the business line (308-535-6789), but if the accident just happened, call 911. The sooner dispatch is advised of the accident, the quicker an officer can respond and possibly locate the suspect vehicle.
On unattended accidents, do not touch any debris that may have been left at the scene by the suspect vehicle, such as lens pieces, damaged parts or even paint chips. Likewise, do not disturb any damage to your vehicle. The responding officer will collect any evidence left by the suspect vehicle, as well as document damage to the victim vehicle to include measurements and photographs. By doing so, if a suspect vehicle is located, it can be matched to the scene and may lead to identifying the driver.
If you are involved in a hit-and-run accident or observe a vehicle fleeing from an accident, try to document everything you can about the suspect vehicle and driver if possible and the direction the suspect vehicle fled. Call 911 as soon as possible to report and stay at the scene. An officer will be dispatched to the location, and any information you provide will be dispatched to other available patrolling officers. Again, do your best to not disturb the scene, as there may be vital evidence to assist the officer in identifying the suspect vehicle. But as always, safety is most important, so it may be necessary to move your vehicle out of harm’s way to await the arrival of the officer.
All hit-and-run accidents are assigned to the responding officer for follow-up by the supervisor in charge, and any information the officer has on the suspect vehicle is disseminated to all members of the patrol division at roll call. We will do our best to solve these cases, and ask that if further information is discovered, the investigating officer be contacted in order to assist with their investigation.
