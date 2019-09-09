Each week, members of the North Platte Police Department will answer questions submitted by Telegraph readers. This week’s question is answered by Police Officer Beth Kerr. Send questions for consideration to https://bit.ly/33YQ8wK or call 308-535-4715.
Q. When there is an accident, are the cops supposed to talk to all drivers involved?
A. Yes, however, there are a few exceptions. The officers should always try to get all of the drivers involved interviewed. Each driver’s observations are different and they may see the accident differently based on their own point of view. Officers are usually able to get a good idea of what happened by talking with both drivers and observing the physical evidence at the scene. In cases of severe injury, getting an injured driver’s version may take awhile due to the need for medical assistance. The Police Department does not investigate accidents that take place on private property unless it is a hit-and-run accident, a vehicle struck a building or an injury accident.
Lt. Rich Hoaglund
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.