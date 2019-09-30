Each week, members of the North Platte Police Department will answer questions submitted by Telegraph readers. This week’s question is answered by Investigator Tim Nielsen. Send questions for consideration to https://bit.ly/33YQ8wK or call 308-535-4715.
Q: Why are panhandlers allowed to lay out their wares on the shoulders of busy Nebraska highway intersections such as U.S. Highway 83 and Eugene Avenue, Highway 83 and Leota Street and U.S. Highway 30 and Buffalo Bill Avenue? Isn’t there a law against that? I find it unsafe and distracting.
A: North Platte police officers have responded to numerous calls involving subjects panhandling at certain locations. Currently, North Platte does not have a municipal ordinance that specifically prohibits panhandling. Nebraska State Statute 60-6,157 does prohibit behavior similar to this. The statute states, “No person shall stand in a roadway for the purpose of soliciting a ride, employment, contributions, or business from the occupant of any vehicle.”
Oftentimes we are presented with calls for service involving subjects who are displaying signs asking for money or food. They are generally standing at busy intersections and displaying signs at passing motorists. These subjects are usually on the city right of way or the sidewalk when displaying their signs. If they are on private property, we may speak with the property owner about the issue and ask if they want the individuals to vacate their property. If so, the subjects are ordered to vacate the property. When a panhandling complaint is received, we meet with and identify the subjects involved and speak with them about the statute mentioned above. Generally, these subjects are advised to stay off the roadway or they could be subject to arrest. If any other violations are observed, they are handled accordingly.
