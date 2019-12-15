Lincoln County commissioners will consider adopting the 2020 amendment to the Lincoln County general assistance and medical assistance program regulations and standards on Monday.
The board will also consider a contract with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services with regards to setting new standards in providing general and medical assistance to the indigent.
National Medical Services and West Central District Health Department will give a presentation to the commissioners concerning a toxicology testing program.
The board will consider a conservation easement on a proposed acquisition by Wetlands America Trust Inc. for approximately 257.13 acres on property owned by Mc Wha Industries.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.