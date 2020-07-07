The West Central District Health Department is asking attendees of a July 1 event to contact the health department and be tested for COVID-19.
WCDHD said in a press release Tuesday evening that it is trying to identify people who attended “Music, Friends and Fun” at the Cody Park Pavilion, and asking those people to fill out a questionnaire “as soon as possible.” The questionnaire is available online or people can call 308-696-1201.
“Contact tracing is a vital tool used by public health departments to contain the spread of disease, and your cooperation will assist the WCDHD trained staff in its case investigation,” the health department wrote in the press release.
The health department said in the press release that it will attendees schedule a time and date for testing at no cost by calling 308-696-1201. The health department will monitor attendees for 14 days, the release said, providing support and assistance in symptom monitoring and information.
“We want to remind the community about the necessity of practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings when in public,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of WCDHD. “These measures are vital to our community to keep us healthy and safe. Also crucial to the health of the public is the submission of event plans to the health department prior to holding any public gatherings. This is required for any events that will have a 500 or more occupancy rating.”
