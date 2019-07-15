State officials found nearly $6.14 million of unaccounted-for checks and cash in the Lincoln County Treasurer's Office after commissioners voted May 13 to remove first-year Treasurer Lorie Koertner.
State Auditor Charlie Janssen's office released the findings Monday in an "attestation" the County Board requested after ousting Koertner under an 1879 state law.
Auditor's Office staffers were set later Monday to formally present their report before commissioners reconvene a fact-finding hearing and consider a formal "judgment of ouster" of Koertner.
For further updates, visit nptelegraph.com later Monday.