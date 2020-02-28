The Autism Society is sponsoring two events next week.
On Tuesday, it will host a free community gathering and resource fair from 6-8 p.m. at the North Platte Berean Church, 202 W. Eighth St.
According to a press release, participants will have a chance to meet with service providers, organizations and other self-advocates and caregivers in the community, ask questions, gather information and share their own experiences.
Among the exhibitors are the Autism Society of Nebraska, Autism Center of Nebraska, Boys Town, Department of Health and Human Services, Great Plains Health, Legal Aid of Nebraska, Mosaic, Nebraska VR, North Platte Opportunity Center, North Platte Police Department, North Platte Fire Department, Parent Training and Information, Special Olympics and Therapeutic Choices.
Light refreshments will be served.
On March 7, the third annual Kidstock Carnival for kids of all ages will take place at the D&N Event Center. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Autism Society of Nebraska.
Individuals with special needs and their families will be welcomed from 10 a.m. to noon. From noon to 4 p.m., the public is invited to participate. There will be inflatables, games and a petting zoo. The zoo will have a camel, water buffalo calves, Indu calf, pigs, donkey, pony, sheep, goats, llama, Highland calf and, weather permitting, zebras and a kangaroo.
Temporary tattoos, concessions and raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event.
Admission is $3 for children, free for under 2 years old, and $5 for adults. In the event of bad weather, the carnival will be moved to March 8 from noon to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.