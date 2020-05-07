Back in the saddle: Paycheck Protection Program bolsters Fort Cody Trading Post

Nick Henline, third-generation owner of North Platte’s iconic Fort Cody Trading Post, isn’t sure what a summer tourist season amid COVID-19 will look like.
He’ll reopen Friday to find out — after a six-week shutdown — because his banker and the federal government’s emergency Paycheck Protection Program helped him keep going at a critical time.
“It really has made it possible for my employees to get paid what they would have gotten paid if COVID hadn’t happened,” Henline, 32, said Wednesday inside his still-deserted store.
Fort Cody, founded in 1963 and an Interstate 80/U.S. Highway 83 fixture since 1969, will resume its pre-shutdown hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Henline said it’s too early to know whether enough of the I-80 traffic on which Fort Cody has long depended will support its usual longer summer hours once Memorial Day arrives.
“We’re just going to see how it goes the first couple of weeks we’re open,” said Henline, who bought the business from parents Chuck and Leigh Henline in January 2019.
One thing that won’t be normal this summer, he added, will be the absence of the Fort Cody Concert Series. Its manager, NRoute Entertainment, already has canceled it for 2020, he said.
With seven to eight part-time employees in summer and about 15 in winter — including Henline’s parents — Fort Cody fits the profile of what Congress had in mind when it included the PPP in its CARES Act COVID-19 relief bill.
Henline, a 2006 North Platte High School and 2010 Hastings College graduate, was one of at least 1,375 local and regional recipients of the PPP’s short-term forgivable loans in April’s first round. A second round is now under way.
Powered by its many community banks, Nebraska led the nation in its rate of small-business PPP loans (more than one-third) and percentage of eligible payrolls covered (81.9%) before Congress’ initial $349 billion allocation ran out.
Eight local banks surveyed last month by The Telegraph secured PPP loans averaging $125,000 per customer, though several averaged less than $100,000 per loan.
His PPP loan fits into that range as well, Henline said.
He first began noticing the financial impact of the novel coronavirus in early March. Even considering Fort Cody’s typically slower winter months, “things just weren’t where they should be.”
Though his shop wasn’t among those required to close under COVID-19 health measures, Henline shut down March 27 because he felt he had no choice.
“I had two people on a shift, and my dad and I were on a shift,” he said. “There was nothing here. No people. ...
“It wasn’t just the money aspect. By March 27, I was getting scared for my employees. I wanted them to be safe, and I didn’t want them to be subject to the virus.”
But he couldn’t pay them, either, Henline said.
He sold a few copies of Nellie Snyder Yost’s “Evil Obsession” through Fort Cody’s Facebook page, and Leigh Henline masterminded a curbside-pickup sale of Easter baskets of the shop’s specialty candies.
That was about all, though.
“I chose not to pay my employees for the simple fact I needed the money to pay for the merchandise I had bought for the normal year,” Henline said.
He wasn’t quite bad enough off to qualify for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s long-term “economic injury disaster” loans. But Henline needed a way to ride out the storm.
Then he heard about the Paycheck Protection Program.
If he got one, 75% of it would cover his payroll for up to 2½ months. The rest would be based on utility and rent payments.
Henline contacted Shane Weaver, his loan officer at North Platte’s Equitable Bank, on April 3. That was the first day the SBA began processing PPP loans.
Weaver, whose bank was one of the eight The Telegraph surveyed about local PPP activity, went to work.
Like so many of his local peers, his hustle paid off.
“By the 10th, the money was in our account,” Henline said. “I was surprised, and my parents too, how quickly we got that money.”
Besides being able to pay his idled help, Henline said, PPP funds enabled him to make his regular rent payment to his parents under Fort Cody’s sale agreement. So he and his business are ready to try emerging from hibernation.
When Fort Cody opens at 9 a.m. Friday, Henline and his staff will be wearing masks at all times. They’ve installed plexiglass shields at the cash registers to protect themselves and their customers.
“We’re diligently going to be cleaning off surfaces and door handles and make sure the bathrooms are cleaned and disinfected multiple times during the day,” Henline said.
He’s still anxious about whether enough Americans will travel through North Platte when it’s likely COVID-19 will persist for months to come.
But Henline said he’s glad he and his wife, Marcia, could get a full year of ownership under their belts before facing a challenge unlike any faced by his parents or grandfather Royce Henline, Fort Cody’s founder.
“I do truly love being the third generation (here) and how this has lasted over 50 years,” he said. “It’s just a very special thing to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.