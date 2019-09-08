The North Platte Fire Department will compete against local law enforcement Monday in the 10th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the ballroom of the Ramada Inn, 2102 S. Jeffers St. The Fire Department will be on one team competing against a law enforcement team made up of members of the North Platte Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol. The team that has the most blood donated will win.
The law enforcement team has won six out of the last nine years, according to Amanda Koubek, Red Cross Midwest Region donor recruitment account manager.
People wanting to donate blood can walk in any time during the blood drive or book an appointment to avoid wait times.
Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.
Donors must have a driver’s license or a blood donor card, Koubek said.
About 20 beds will be set up for donors, Koubek said.
Koubek said the event is scheduled around Sept. 11 to honor first responders.
The blood drive is coming off its lowest year last year as 72 pints of blood were collected, Koubek said. She said the goal this year is 120 pints, which would require 130 donors.
Koubek said many community leaders have already made appointments to donate blood.
“We have a lot of support from the community,” Koubek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.