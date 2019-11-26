Cars are moving through Bailey Yard humps at a record pace, but run-through trains are down significantly, according to John Hall, superintendent of terminal operations.
Hall gave a brief report on the “State of Bailey Yard” Monday at the LincUP monthly meeting.
LincUP is a volunteer panel of community members and railroad representatives that meets to explore community health, safety and environmental issues. Members share concerns and information from groups they represent and take information back to the larger community.
“We closed out October on both humps with a record number of cars moving through the terminal at a faster pace than ever,” Hall said. “That’s a really cool thing when you talk about what our goals are and we’re pushing that (pace) number down and moving in the right direction.”
Hall said he didn’t have the exact numbers on hand, but the goal is to move the trains through in less than 20 hours.
“As a service unit, we’re poised to close out 2019 as a best-ever safety as well,” Hall said. “So that’s good to have an efficient operation and do that with the best-ever safety, that’s the ultimate goal.”
Business on cars classified over the humps year-to-date is up, Hall said.
“So we’re seeing more cars processed through the humps, which is a great thing for North Platte,” Hall said. “The thing that’s the headwind we’re facing right now is the run-through volume that is down (significantly).”
Hall explained the difference between cars that are classified and run-through trains.
“Our hump yards classify cars, so a train terminates here and it comes into the hump and we sort the cars to their specific destination,” Hall said. “Eastbound we sort it to about 10 trains to Kansas City, to Fort Worth, to Chicago, to North Little Rock.”
Bailey Yard is pushing about 10 trains a day eastbound that are “classified” to those destinations. He said westbound is the same, about 10 trains a day going as far as California and other destinations.
“A run-through train, we don’t break it up, we don’t switch,” Hall said.
Run-through trains remain intact as they travel through the yard, such as the full coal trains traveling east and the empty coal trains traveling back west.
“Coal represents one of the areas we’ve seen business come down quite a bit,” Hall said. “There are a number of reasons coal is off, and seasonal is one of the reasons.”
Hall said in his opinion, North Platte is healthy overall.
“North Platte continues to build the largest trains in the network,” Hall said.
