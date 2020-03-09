North Platte Public Schools registered voters have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to cast and turn in ballots on the district’s safety and security initiative.
Ballots must be at the Lincoln County Clerk’s Office in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., by the deadline to be counted, County Clerk Becky Rossell says.
School leaders want to transfer part of the expiring North Platte High School bond tax to the special building fund tax for safety and air-quality upgrades at five district schools.
Their ballot question asks voters to override the state school property tax lid, which applies to the building fund but not to the bond fund.
School patrons who haven’t previously mailed back their ballots will need to deliver them by the 5 p.m. deadline to the clerk’s office.
They also can use the dropoff box in the County Sheriff’s Office parking lot, across the courthouse on Jeffers, as long as they deposit their ballots there before the deadline. No stamp is needed.
Voters must sign the oath on their ballot’s return envelope for their ballot to be counted, Rossell says.
Registered voters in the district who need a replacement ballot may request and cast one up to 5 p.m. at the clerk’s office.
An Automark voting machine is also available at the clerk’s office for use by school voters with disabilities.
For election-night results, see Wednesday’s Telegraph or visit nptelegraph.com.
