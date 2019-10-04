The annual North Platte Public Schools Foundation Bulldog Backyard BBQ and Tailgate Party takes place tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. in the North Platte High School parking lot.
Twenty teams have committed to the event that pits local cooks in a contest for the best barbecue in North Platte.
“The annual Bulldog BBQ is the public school foundation’s signature event and raises money to support the Educator REACH Grant program for North Platte Public school teachers,” Jodi Howard, the foundation’s executive director, said in a press release. “Over $255,000 in REACH grants have been awarded to North Platte Public School educators who want to make a difference by pioneering innovative approaches to teaching that enhance the learning experience beyond the public school’s budget.”
Teams will compete for awards in the following categories: “best beef,” “best pork,” “best chicken,” “best dessert” and “best anything goes.” All-you-can-eat admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. The barbecue precedes the Bulldogs’ home football game against Lincoln High.
Signature sponsor First National Bank, along with Kwik Stop, Weathercraft and Shawn and Michelle Murdock, will host the North Platte Public Schools Foundation’s 11th annual Backyard BBQ. Sponsors at all levels have provided funding, prizes and matching supports for these activities in addition to the barbecue’s signature sponsors, according to the press release.
“We encourage the entire community to come out and celebrate education in North Platte and support our public school’s students,” Howard said. “Local barbecue truck Prokop BBQ is back again, and class of ’92 is always a challenger for crowd favorite.”
New teams this year include Flat Rock Roller Derby and Gary’s Super Foods. Two student teams are participating this year as well as teams from area churches and businesses.
“Elementary schools will be recognized during pregame ceremonies for participating in the Change Wars that were held in September,” Howard said. “Each student in the district has been given a Little Bulldog ticket for free admission, and schools will be recognized as they walk around the track to celebrate their successful fundraiser.”
Howard said the Change Wars netted nearly $12,000, and each school is receiving over 70 percent of what they raised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.