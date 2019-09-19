Beth Holloway opens the 2019-20 Town Hall Lecture Series

A message of hope, faith and personal safety continues to minister to people across the country as Beth Holloway shares her story.
Holloway’s daughter Natalee disappeared on the last night of her senior high school graduation trip to Aruba on May 30, 2005. The tragedy is still under investigation 14 years later.
On Wednesday, Holloway was the first speaker in the 2019-20 Town Hall Lecture Series at the North Platte Community Playhouse.
“I think it all started out as a pledge I made in 2005,” Holloway said. “My pledge was that I wanted to in some way prevent this tragedy from happening to another family, and I wanted to share our lessons that we were learning.”
Holloway said she vividly remembers the day she made the pledge.
“I mean it was like June 10, 2005, and I told the FBI that I will deliver Natalee’s story to every podium — high school, college, anybody that wants to hear,” Holloway said. “I think people who have been victimized want to prevent this from happening to another family because they know how tragic and devastating it is.”
As soon as she returned from Aruba, she said, she got started.
“I hit the ground running and had my personal travel safety message endorsed by the National Sheriffs’ Association and the National Association of School Resource Officers,” Holloway said. “From there, that was just a launching pad and then it kind of splintered off into different tracks.”
She shares a number of messages in her speaking opportunities.
“It was either personal safety, travel safety is kind of how I really hit it hard,” Holloway said. “Then it changed and I thought I can also deliver a message of hope and faith and I can also deliver a message of victim to victor, so it all kind of evolved.”
Holloway said she had a lot of help throughout the process.
“It was an army that came to battle for me,” Holloway said. “Everyone from politicians to just the good-hearted people that sent a card or note that shared prayers with me along the way.”
It was important to her to share the messages she has been given, even after all this time.
“It just humbles me to think it will be 15 years in May and people still care, people remember, and I think, I wonder why,” Holloway said. “In part, it may be because we still don’t have an answer.”
Sharing her story helped her work through the devastating experience, especially early on.
“I think to me, my means of reaching hope was with action behind it,” Holloway said. “So it was a cathartic experience for me to deliver that message.”
Her anger was intense during those days and months, and even years.
“At that point, I’ll be honest, I had so much anger and I was able to release a lot of that,” Holloway said. “I mean I was pounding the podium. I lived out of a carry-on suitcase for year after year after year. I hit it.”
She said wherever she was invited to speak, she went.
“I really think it helped me release a lot of the bitterness, the hate and the anger,” Holloway said. “That was my platform.”
Holloway said she felt she received a lot of benefit from that time.
“But then it kind of shifted,” Holloway said. “The cathartic experience lasted for so long, and then I thought, I’m doing good work.”
Her hope is that those who hear her story take something with them.
“Now I want the audience to maybe walk away with one little thread of something they can go, ‘Wow, you know, I’m dealing with this,’ cancer, or maybe they’ve had the loss of a loved one too,” Holloway said. “So if I reach just one person in the audience I think it’s successful.”
The search for Natalee continues and there are still many unresolved issues in the case, but Holloway said that “closure” is not the word she likes to use.
“‘Closure’ is a pretty hard word to box yourself into,” Holloway said. “I think everybody views it differently and I think — I’m just guessing and I have to go on my opinion or personal feelings — but when they hear the word ‘closure,’ they might think someone’s trying to allude to the fact that well, you’re going to get closure because you’re going to get over the loss of losing your loved one.
“Well, you never get over the loss, so that word ‘closure’ tends to make one feel like they’re being put into a box in a corner.”
Instead of closure, she said, it’s about being able to move forward.
“You do move on and you do find joy and happiness again, but no one ever expects you to get over the loss of losing a loved one,” Holloway said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.