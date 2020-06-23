The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors meeting will once again take place via Zoom from four locations on Wednesday.
Board members will take part in the meeting from the North Platte Community College North Campus and McCook, Ogallala and Broken Bow extended campuses. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
The board will consider:
» The second and final reading of Board Policy 5210, scholarships/tuition waivers.
» Approving a bid from Halls Electric and Services in the amount of $116,270 for the NPCC North Campus Server room electrical upgrade.
» Approving a bid from ConvergeOne in the amount of $66,823.64 for the purchase of four 10-Gig switches for the server room.
» Approving the bid from Gallagher for the 2020-21 athletic accident and catastrophic insurance in the amount of $102,870.
» The Nebraska Community College Insurance Trust allocation of contributions for the 2020-21 fiscal year in the amount of $453,417.
» The contract with OmniUpdate for ongoing content management of the Mid-Plains Community College website at a cost of $86,000 in year 1, $24,725 in year 2, and $24,956 in year 3.
» The contract with MRW Connected for the website redesign for Mid-Plains Community College at a cost of $60,000.
