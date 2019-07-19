Bike and running trail honors late North Platte mayor Jim Whitaker

A ribbon cutting was Thursday afternoon for a new 2.8-mile biking and running trail named Whitaker’s Way in honor of former North Platte mayor Jim Whitaker.
The trail, south of town on East Dodge Hill Road, offers a view overlooking North Platte.
Whitaker’s wife, Nancy, cut the ribbon.
Whitaker, who died in June 2017, was a dedicated runner.
“Putting trails in a community is a great way to give people a safe alternative to the road,” said Shae Caldwell, vice president of North Platte Trails Network. Because so many drivers are distracted, she said, trails have become more important for those who walk, run and bike.
Caldwell also said trails also have a huge economic impact, because many visitors and potential residents look for communities where they can be active.
Funds from the inaugural Jim Whitaker’s Platte River Run last year helped pay for the new trail. The second Whitaker run will be Aug. 10.
Eric Nichols, Whitaker’s grandson, said it means the world to him to see this trail as he knew his grandfather’s passion for running. He said his grandfather used to run up the hill.
“He put a lot of work into the trails and ran in many races. It just all comes together,” Nichols said.”It speaks volumes to the person he was and what he meant to the people of the community.”
Nichols said his grandfather was very humble but that this would have meant a lot to him. Nichols said he hopes that the run in honor of his grandfather can become an annual event. He hopes that eventually the trail will be part of the 10K and 5K race routes.