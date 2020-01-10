The recent hot question in Lincoln County’s NCORPE debate — can its land be sold without losing its water rights? — apparently would be answered differently in bills by two west central Nebraska lawmakers.
State Sen. Mike Groene offered one answer in Legislative Bill 845, which he introduced on Wednesday’s opening day of the 2020 legislative session.
It says that the owners of “water augmentation” projects “may later sell such real property and continue to pump groundwater ... in the amount necessary for augmentation purposes without regard to land area or acres owned.”
Groene said the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has blessed that language to ensure the Nebraska Cooperative Platte Republican Enhancement Project could sell its surface land but keep pumping water into the Republican and Platte river basins as needed.
LB 802, which Venango Sen. Dan Hughes introduced Thursday, proposes the opposite answer:
“The Legislature finds and declares that the right to use groundwater is an attribute of owning fee simple title to land overlying the source of the groundwater and is inseparable from the land to which the right applies.”
Another clause in LB 802, however, says that statement wouldn’t “alter, modify or change the regulatory authority” in the state law that Groene’s bill would amend.
Both bills are headed for mandatory public hearings in the Natural Resources Committee, which Hughes chairs and which declined to advance Groene’s 2019 bill (LB 606) on the NCORPE question.
Groene declined to comment Thursday, but Hughes said the Nebraska Cattlemen and Nebraska Farm Bureau asked him to introduce LB 845.
Efforts to split ownership of a property’s surface land and water rights pose unacceptable legal risks if the courts disagree, says Hughes, whose Perkins County farm lies within NCORPE’s service area.
Though LB 845 wasn’t originally his own idea, “it’s the right thing to do,” he said.
Among other noteworthy bills introduced by regional lawmakers Wednesday and Thursday:
» LB 830, introduced by Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman, would give more power to incorporated cities and villages of 500 people or more to change speed limits on state highways inside their boundaries.
The bill would add “hazardous conditions as determined by the city council or village board” as a reason to alter in-town speed limits.
Some towns have been frustrated in getting the Nebraska Department of Transportation to lower limits on that basis, Erdman told The Telegraph.
» LB 853 would let financial institutions block changes to or withdrawals from accounts held by a “vulnerable adult” or “senior adult” if they suspect “financial exploitation” of such people is involved.
Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams, the bill’s sponsor, said privacy laws currently make it difficult for financial institutions to alert seniors or vulnerable adults in time to potential red flags.
“Senior citizens are falling for scams and lose substantial amounts of money,” said Williams, a banker and the chairman of the Legislature’s Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.
» LB 819, introduced by Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer and two others, would offer full or partial exemptions of Social Security benefits from state income taxes. None would apply to people with more than $95,000 in federal adjusted gross income.
» A separate constitutional amendment (Legislative Resolution 284CA), on the other hand, would gradually phase out state income taxes entirely by the end of 2023. Brewer and Sen. Andrew La Grone of Gretna are co-sponsors.
» Another measure by Brewer (LB 823) would require voter approval to use eminent domain to condemn land “on behalf of an out-of-state third party” to build electrical transmission lines.
