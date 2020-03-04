Bloedorn Lumber Co., a Wyoming-based regional lumberyard and hardware store, has announced it will close its North Platte location at 3000 E. Fourth St.
“Due to economic conditions, we have chosen to focus on our other 25 other profitable locations and continue to build our overall company portfolio,” the company said in a press release.
It added that North Platte “has been an outstanding community to conduct business in” since it opened its store in 2003 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Newberry Access.
“In addition to the community, our associates at this location are hard-working, quality and dedicated individuals,” the press release said. “The decision to close this location has not been an easy one.”
Bloedorn Lumber was founded in April 1919 in Torrington, Wyoming, where the company still has its headquarters. It celebrated its centennial last year.
The closing of the North Platte store leaves a single Nebraska location in Alliance. Other Bloedorn Lumber stores are located in Wyoming, Montana and northeast Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.