Lack of understanding about Lincoln County not receiving personal protection equipment led to a few tense moments at the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.
Commissioner Kent Weems expressed frustration with the process to Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of West Central District Health Department. The process and priority apparently and inadvertently left Lincoln County down the list to receive PPE.
“What is your role to help us secure PPE for our staff here (the courthouse), not only here, but throughout the county?” Weems said. “I’m not seeing a lot of emphasis upon that. In one other health district, I’m seeing a strong emphasis on helping local fire and rescue and courthouse secure PPE. Are you not our lead agency and the advocate for us?”
Vanderheiden confirmed that, and explained there was an online form the county needed to fill out to request PPE.
“Once you fill out your form, we still have a strategy for priorities,” Vanderheiden said. “Health care is first priority, but first responders are absolutely in that.”
Vanderheiden asked if the county had been placing their online order and Commissioner Joe Hewgley said they have tried many times.
After several questions back and forth, it was determined that perhaps the county was not being properly prioritized to receive PPE because it was not clear how the process works or that the courthouse was not being recognized as needing PPE on its own.
“I’d like to make a suggestion that a member of the board get together with Shannon and Brandon (Myers, Emergency Management Director) and figure out what needs to be done,” Hewgley said.
Commissioner Jerry Woodruff said he was concerned because of the possibility of reopening the courthouse.
“If we’re going to have a successful opening (of the courthouse) to the public,” Woodruff said, “we’re going to need to count on our emergency management and your group working together to make sure that we are protecting the health of our critical employees.”
Vanderheiden said she was not aware there was an issue and that meeting with a board member and Myers would be a step in the right direction in order to figure it out.
The commissioners also heard from Andy Pitts of TreanorHL Architects and Ryan Stearns of Joseph R. Hewgley and Associates concerning the construction documents for the Lincoln County Detention Center addition and remodel project.
Pitts presented the plans, and following a nearly hour-long discussion, it was decided to table the approval of the documents so Deputy County Attorney Joe Wright and his staff could go over them to make sure all was in order.
The commissioners decided to accept bids at 10 a.m. on June 29. The board will approve construction documents at its next meeting on May 26 and set the rest of the timeline for bid letting.
Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer requested approval of two grant applications. The first was a grant for $58,000 from the Department of Justice Fiscal Year 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Program Funding. The second was a grant for $500,000 from the Nebraska Crime Commission Fiscal Year 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Program Funding.
Kramer said the “timing was perfect” because the grant would go toward construction costs of the detention center addition and remodel.
“It will all be drawn into the existing plan,” Kramer said. “The luck of this coming at this time is fantastic.”
Kramer said he wasn’t sure if the county would receive all of the $500,000 but was certain they could see $300,000 going toward construction costs. No matching funds are required, Kramer added.
The commissioners approved the grant applications for both.
The board:
» Authorized Chairman Bill Henry to sign the 2020 Blue Cross/Blue Shield subgroup application.
» Approved a resolution to continue the cash-in-lieu option on group medical insurance for 2020.
» Approved the purchase of a Canon copier in the amount of $3,589.40.
» Approved an application submitted by Joseph Bourge for Lindekugel Administrative Subdivision located at the intersection of East Marker Road and South Marker Road.
» Approved Phase I of a County Court remodel project that includes remodeling the restrooms in the amount of $8,530, which is already in the county’s budget. Phase II was tabled for the time being for more discussion on what is needed to complete the remodel project.
» Discussion was held on the Board of Equalization property valuation protest process for 2020, but no action was taken at this time.
