The Lincoln County commissioners will discuss entering into an acquisition contract to acquire permanent easement for the purpose of rebuilding a section of the West South River Road.
The road was damaged in flooding in the spring of 2015 and the county is moving forward with steps that will eventually reopen access from Buffalo Bill Avenue west. The acquisition contract with Char-Mar-Long, Limited partnership is to acquire a permanent easement in approximately 5.14 acres of the property owned by the partnership.
The commissioners will also discuss and consider accepting a donation of a temporary easement from Char-Mar-Long for .07 acres for the purpose of rebuilding West South River Road as part of the complete project.
» The board will consider authorizing the Chairman to sign a cash lease agreement addendum with Nebraska Department of Administrative services for office space at the Craft State office building for HHS.
» The board will discuss and consider a special designated liquor license submitted by GL Concepts LLC for a wedding reception at Harbor Lights on Oct. 26.
» The board will consider acceptance of bids for 3 new/used pickups for the Lincoln County Department of Roads.
» The board will consider acceptance of bids for 3 new/used dump trucks for Lincoln County Department of Roads.
The regular meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
