The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will consider setting a date to accept bids for the West South River Road Re-Construction Project.
The board approved a contract for acquisition of property at last week’s meeting in order to move forward with the project.
The road west of Buffalo Bill to Homestead Road has been out of commission since the 2015 Spring flooding.
The commissioners will consider acceptance of a bid for the service truck for the LC Department of Roads. The item was continued from last week’s agenda in order to give Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell time to look over the bid and specifications.
The board will:
» Discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign two Nebraska Office of Highway Safety enforcement grants for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
» Discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign Change Order No. 1 for the Lake Maloney Hike and Bike Trail Phase IV.
» Discuss and consider a resolution for withdrawal of securities pledged to the Lincoln county clerk by Nebraska Land National Bank.
» Discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign three right of way applications submitted by Hershey Cooperative Telephone Company.
» Discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign Change Order No. 4 with Western Engineering Company Inc. for 2019 overlay projects.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.
