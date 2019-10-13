Lincoln County commissioners will be asked Monday to move two major projects forward by issuing up to $4.7 million in bonds to expand the county jail and secure easements to relocate part of flood-damaged West South River Road.
The County Board’s lengthy agenda also includes ratification of 2019 property tax rates and an update by Nebraska Public Power District on construction plans for its R-Project transmission line.
Monday’s meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Commissioners voted Sept. 16 to proceed with a 58-bed expansion to and remodeling of the 163-bed Lincoln County Detention Center. It was designed to accommodate an additional wing on its northeast when it opened in 2011.
The County Board would issue “limited tax county building bonds” for the project, according to Monday’s published agenda. Such bonds require commissioner but not voter approval.
Commissioners also will decide whether to hire TreanorHL Inc. as the project’s architect and discuss whether to retain a “qualified representative” who would oversee the jail expansion on their behalf during its construction phase.
After the jail items, the County Board will return to agreements tabled last week to buy temporary and permanent easements to reroute a 1-mile-long segment of West South River Road closed since May 2015.
Char-Mar-Long Ltd. owns the property where the road would be relocated. It lies about 0.79 miles south of the flooded-out segment between South Buffalo Bill Avenue and Homestead Road.
The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay 95% of the relocation’s projected $290,000 cost.
Commissioners will finalize next year’s tax rates for local governments within the county while sitting as the county’s Board of Equalization.
Their vote, required by state law to take place by Oct. 15, rubber-stamps the tax rates indicated by those governments’ respective tax requests and total taxable values.
NPPD officials will discuss their next steps in building the long-expected but controversial R-Project, a 345-kilovolt line that will start at Gerald Gentleman Station south of Sutherland and run north and east through the Sandhills.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service June 12 granted NPPD an “incidental take permit” where project construction affects the American burying beetle. Opponents have challenged that decision in a federal lawsuit filed July 5.
In other business, commissioners will:
» Take up applications to establish subdivisions on sites north and east of the North Platte Regional Airport and near the south end of Jeffrey Lake near Brady.
» Award bids for grader blades, a new or used bulldozer and three new or used dump trucks for the county roads department. Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell will also give her department’s annual report.
