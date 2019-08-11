The first public discussion of Lincoln County’s upcoming 2019-20 budget will be held at the end of Monday’s regular county commissioners’ meeting.
The County Board also plans steps to acquire additional right-of-way for the South River Road reconstruction during the 9 a.m. meeting in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
After disposing of the rest of their agenda, commissioners plan their first nonvoting work session on the county’s spending plan for the fiscal year that started July 1. Commissioners are expected to decide Monday whether to hold hearings and votes on their final budget and property tax request on Sept. 9 or Sept. 16.
The agenda’s last items before the budget work session involve the county’s efforts to acquire permanent and temporary right-of-way easements for rebuilding a 1-mile-long stretch of West South River Road.
Flooding along the South Platte River in May 2015 washed out parts of the road between South Buffalo Bill Avenue and Homestead Road. Two teens drowned at the time when a car they were riding in fell into a washout and then ended up in the river.
A 10:15 a.m. executive session will precede a discussion of appointing a negotiator for the county to buy permanent and temporary right-of-way easements from Char-Mar-Long Ltd., which owns the land south of the road.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has agreed to help pay for building a new stretch of South River Road about 0.79 miles south of the flooded-out segment.
The County Board Aug. 5 approved an agreement with Mainelli Wagner and Associates Inc. to provide plans and contract documents for the project.