Lincoln County commissioners Monday will continue their work sessions on shaping the county’s 2019-20 budget and consider taking another step toward expanding the 8-year-old county jail.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
The County Board, which held its first work session Aug. 6 on the draft $50.7 million budget, will ask certain elected or appointed county officials to answer questions about their proposals.
Total spending for all funds, including necessary cash reserves, would raise by 13.9% over last year if the draft budget were approved without changes.
Most of the projected spending increase arises from the county’s early March approval of $3.5 million in road construction bonds and subsequent flooding that damaged several nonpaved rural roads.
A public hearing and vote on the budget’s final draft will be held either Sept. 9 or 16, county officials have said.
Commissioners also will decide whether to authorize Chairman Joe Hewgley to sign an underwriting agreement with D.A. Davidson Cos. in preparing for a bond issue to add a small wing on the jail’s northeast side.
The Lincoln County Detention Center’s current booking area also would be remodeled to add observation cells under the estimated $3.92 million project. “Limited tax obligation bonds” would be issued, according to the agenda item.
Kramer has said the jail, which replaced a much smaller predecessor when it opened in 2011, was designed so it could be expanded northeast as demand for its space grew.
The jail houses inmates from other counties — and makes money for doing so — in addition to Lincoln County’s own jail inmates.
In other business, commissioners will:
» Consider a request by Renee M. Piper to vacate Maxwell Lake Estates, located north of Interstate 80 and east of the Tri-County Canal.
» Authorize Hewgley to sign separate agreements for indigent legal services with North Platte lawyers Martin Troshynski and William Troshynski. The two practice with separate law firms.
» Discuss hiring an engineer to complete a design and hydraulic study of replacing the Ingham bridge south of North Platte.
» Consider approval of a federal lawsuit settlement involving a jail inmate’s medical care in late 2015. The vote will follow a 10:45 a.m. executive session.
» Decide whether to reappoint Rodney Rayburn, Mitch Moorhead, Linda Hansen and Roger Merritt to the county’s Planning Commission.