With little fanfare, the Lincoln County commissioners voted 5-0 Monday to affirm the appointment of Shelli Franzen to perform the duties of the Lincoln County treasurer.
Franzen was appointed to serve through January 2023 under the 1879 state law that was invoked to dismiss former treasurer Lorie Koertner.
The board also:
» Approved a maintenance plan for the West State Farm Connection Non-Motorized Trail.
» Voted in favor of entering an escrow agreement with Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation and Title Services of the Plains LLC to enable the foundation to contribute matching funds to the West State Farm Connection Trail project. The agreement is contingent upon a grant by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the county’s acceptance of that grant.
» Approved an agreement with Myers Construction for the Lake Maloney Hiking and Biking Trail, phase IV.
» Forwarded a tort claim filed by Conner Todd to the county’s insurance company for investigation.
On Monday afternoon, the commissioners met at the Lincoln County Department of Roads office for a work session to discuss road issues. The board did on-site visits to Johnson Road from Weaver Heights north to the end; Wagon Trail Road from South River for 1½ miles; Miller School Road; and Whispering Hills Road. No action was taken at this work session.