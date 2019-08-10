The season that determines 2019’s property tax bills in North Platte and Nebraska — “budget season” — gets underway in earnest next week.
The following five weeks should shine additional light, thanks to a new state law, on the first of the three ingredients in Nebraska property owners’ tax bills: taxable valuations.
Public hearings and votes on 2019-20 budgets and tax requests will take place over that time by the governing boards of the local governments that serve each property.
Legislative Bill 103, enacted in March, says boards must take public comments and hold a separate vote on their proposed property tax requests.
That’s in addition to hearings and votes to adopt their spending plans and comply with or seek exceptions to state budget and tax-rate lids first enacted in the 1990s.
Lincoln County commissioners and North Platte City Council members will lead off the new “budget season” with public budget work sessions Monday and Tuesday respectively.
The County Board’s work session will be at the end of its regular 9 a.m. Monday meeting. The council’s will take place at a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, with additional sessions at the same time Wednesday and Thursday if needed.
The county’s and city’s formal budget and tax hearings and votes, however, won’t take place until after Labor Day. By then, several of the puzzle pieces shaping North Platte’s next set of property tax bills will be in place.
LB 103 didn’t change the well-worn tax-setting equations that The Telegraph highlighted in its 2018 “budget season” coverage and will again this year.
But the new law prevents local governments from asking for more property tax dollars this year than last — unless they specifically vote to do so after a public hearing.
To understand LB 103’s target, let’s look at those tax-setting equations.
» 1. Total spending − income from other sources = property tax request
Though taxpayers and public officials alike tend to focus on each local government’s property tax rate (its “levy”), it’s only one factor in whether a property owner’s tax bill goes up or down.
Typically, each government seeks property taxes to cover whatever their other sources of income — other taxes, fees, state aid, etc. — can’t pay for under their proposed budget.
In Nebraska, cities and villages can collect sales taxes to help finance their budgets. Other local governments cannot.
» 2. Individual local government tax rate = total taxable value ÷ tax request
The combined taxable value of all property within a local government’s service area sets its “tax base” for that fiscal year. Lincoln County Assessor Julie Stenger must certify each government’s total 2019 taxable value by Aug. 20.
Dividing each government’s tax request into its taxable value yields that government’s tax rate, usually expressed in dollars and cents per $100 of value.
If the total taxable value stays the same or drops compared with last year’s, the same tax request will yield a lower tax rate.
But if the total taxable value goes up, its board can collect more property tax dollars even with a steady or lower tax rate. That’s what LB 103 prevents unless a board separately votes to raise its tax request.
» 3. Sum of local government tax rates = combined tax rate
With eight local governments serving properties inside North Platte’s city limits, the city’s property owners must add eight tax rates together to know the total rate that will be applied to their own taxable value.
If you live outside North Platte, the mix of local governments collecting taxes on your property will be different. The list of those that do appears on your annual tax statement.
» 4. Combined tax rate × individual taxable value = individual tax bill
Property owners can learn what the next year’s individual taxable value will be on or about June 1. If you don’t know yours for 2019, visit the county’s GIS website at lincoln.gworks.com and enter your address.
Compare your new property tax bill with last year’s, and you’ll know if you personally wound up with a tax increase or tax cut.
Local governments must adopt their budgets and tax requests by Sept. 20. Next year’s property tax rates won’t become final before Oct. 15, by which the County Board must certify rates for every local government in the county.
Commissioners can’t change tax rates at that point, though. By then, the pieces of the 2019 property tax puzzle — individual and total taxable values, government budgets and tax requests — have already been laid in place.
Individual 2019 property tax bills become due at year’s end. But property owners can stay “current” on their taxes as long as they pay the first half by May 15, 2020, and the second half by Sept. 15, 2020.