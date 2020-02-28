Bob Glow leaving Great Plains Health

After five years as chief provider network officer at Great Plains Health, Robert Glow has taken a position with a nonprofit organization in Omaha, his hometown.
Glow will lead CUES, originally known as the Christian Urban Education System, in Omaha beginning March 23.
“(Coming to GPH) has been a part of my original life plan,” Glow said. “I came out for a wonderful opportunity to work with this organization and it’s been an unbelievable successful five years, the best five years in my 37-year career in health care.”
He said he is ready to start a new chapter in his life, and he couldn’t pass up the opportunity with CUES.
“It wasn’t that I wanted to leave,” Glow said. “I just happened to find a connection that was almost a calling in the sense that I found a nonprofit organization that provides financial support to three inner-city elementary schools in Omaha.”
Glow leads the Great Plains Physician Network, a division of Great Plains Health. Before moving to North Platte, Glow was the chief administrator of Children’s Specialty Services in Omaha. Previously he was chief operating officer and then a chief executive officer of Creighton Medical Associates, also in Omaha.
Glow said his intent was to stay in North Platte much longer, but he is looking forward to this new opportunity.
“I really struggled with the decision,” Glow said. “This will allow me to work with a school system that will be educating about 850 children in K through eighth grade in three different schools. The graduation rate is 92% in one of the lower socioeconomic areas of that community.”
When he moved to North Platte, Glow said, he and his wife of 36 years, Ann, decided to maintain two residences so she could continue to work in Omaha. She is a faculty member at Clarkson College in Omaha, where she teaches certified registered nurse anesthetists.
“That was something we felt we could not duplicate in North Platte,” Glow said. “So we agreed that we would commute, and that’s what we’ve been doing for five years.”
The couple has three adult children who all live in Omaha.
“I am truly going to miss our time here,” Glow said. “I love supporting the communities I work at, and one of the first things I did was get involved by becoming a board member for Mid-Plains United Way, as well as Habitat for Humanity.”
He said those organizations are where his passion lies and “what really fills my cup.”
Glow’s last day at GPH will be March 6.
