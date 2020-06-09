Body found in NPPD canal identified

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a man found in a Nebraska Public Power District canal on Monday morning as Nicholas Legas, 68, of rural North Platte.
An autopsy will be performed on Thursday, according to a sheriff's office media release.
The incident was reported around 11 a.m. Monday after Legas' co-workers discovered the body in the water, roughly seven-tenths of a mile west of Wagon Trail Road along the canal system.
His co-workers and family members searched for Legas after he did not show up for work and unsuccessful attempts to make contact with him. .
