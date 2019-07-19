Bomgaars, a farm and ranch supply company with stores in six states, will open its 90th store in North Platte’s former Shopko building this fall, a regional manager for the firm told The Telegraph Friday.
The Sioux City, Iowa-based chain has reached a purchase agreement with the Massachusetts owners of the building at 510 E. Philip Ave., said Rick Penkava of North Platte, west general operations manager for Bomgaars.
Though the real estate purchase won’t close until next month, “we have signed an agreement that we can get early occupancy of the building,” Penkava said. “We should have occupancy in 10 days to two weeks.”
Remodeling will follow before Bomgaars will open what will be its 28th retail Nebraska store, likely in November, he said.
Bomgaars will employ 25 to 30 people in the 70,000-square-foot building, where Shopko closed June 23 after the Wisconsin-based retail chain went bankrupt and liquidated its stores.
Shopko’s closing was the latest in a series of retail losses in North Platte — all driven by upheavals in the national “big-box” retail economy — that had seen JCPenney, Staples, Herberger’s and Payless Shoe Source close their doors since 2017. Ashley HomeStore opened in Staples’ former Platte River Mall location last fall.
Penkava said the Shopko building became available “at a price attractive to us,” allowing Bomgaars to further expand in what has been a successful Nebraska market for the company.
Bomgaars’ closest locations currently are in Ogallala and Imperial, but the chain also has stores in Valentine and from the Scottsbluff-Gering area to Plattsmouth. It operates a distribution center in Gering.
North Platte’s store will be one of its largest, Penkava said. “Our store in Ogallala, quite frankly, does terrific,” he said. “It was a great opportunity.”
Bomgaars will hold a job fair Aug. 12-13 at a site to be announced later, he said.