Weather Alert

...EXTREMELY DANGEROUS HEAT TODAY... .EXTREMELY DANGEROUS HEAT CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE EASTERN PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AS TEMPERATURES CLIMB INTO THE UPPER 90S TO LOW 100S AND COMBINE WITH DEW POINTS IN THE UPPER 60S TO LOWER 70S. HEAT INDICIES AS HIGH AS 112 DEGREES ARE ANTICIPATED GENERALLY ALONG AND EAST OF A LINE FROM STOCKVILLE TO NORTH PLATTE TO ANSELMO TO BREWSTER TO CHAMBERS TO SPENCER. THERE WILL THEN BE SLOW IMPROVEMENT IN HEAT CONDITIONS TONIGHT AS HEAT INDICIES STAY ABOVE 75 DEGREES INTO EARLY MORNING TOMORROW. ELSEWHERE, DANGEROUS HEAT CONDITIONS WITH HEAT INDICIES LARGELY 100 TO 104 ARE EXPECTED. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTH PLATTE HAS ISSUED AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING. THE HEAT ADVISORY IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * HEAT INDEX VALUES...UP TO 112 IN THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...ILLNESSES RELATED TO HEAT ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS, IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE LIKELY. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&