Bow & Arrow clothing boutique on target to host grand opening soon

A new women’s boutique began operations in downtown North Platte this week.
Bow & Arrow, 509 N. Dewey St., launched a soft opening last Saturday, and while the doors remain open now, there are plans for a grand opening event within the next few weeks.
The store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Adie Nielsen, manager of the North Platte store, said the weekend start was to take advantage of a high-traffic day with a downtown trick-or-treat event Saturday afternoon.
“Even if they didn’t stop in, at least they saw that our doors were open,” Nielsen said.
It is the store’s second location in the state, coming roughly five years after Becky Forbes opened the original Bow & Arrow in Kearney.
Forbes, who announced plans for the second store in July, will run both locations, but Nielsen will handle the day-to-day operations in North Platte. Forbes said earlier this summer that in her search for a second location, she felt that there was a need in North Platte for a boutique like Bow & Arrow.
The store, which has three employees for now, features clothing — graphic T-shirts, tops and sweaters, jeans and dresses — as well as shoes and accessories. The brands and designers the store features include Pink Armadillo, POL and Easel among others.
Most of the clothing options are under $50.
“Mainly what we focus on is selection,” Nielsen said, “just a lot of options for all sizes — anything from curvy to petite. We just want to be a trendy fashion place, a one-stop shop for everyone and all ages and occasions.”
The North Platte location is the former home of Hamilton Telecommunications. Nielsen said there are still some final projects to be done within the store, including additional wall mounts and work on doors, windows and trim.
“It might not quite be to where we feel fully comfortable with (the appearance) yet, but Becky just felt that even if we weren’t fully ready, we needed to be open,” Nielsen said.
