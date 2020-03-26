Brady area grass fire burns over 850 acres

A grass fire that broke out just south of Brady on Tuesday afternoon is believed to have burned more than 850 acres.
Joanna LeMoine, deputy director of the Region 51 Emergency Management Agency, said a controlled burn got out of control before 4 p.m. Tuesday along South Jeffrey Road. The fire moved on a southwest path. Crews were able to contain it and perform mop-up duty around 9:30 p.m.
DeMoine said crews from 15 area fire departments responded to the blaze and two spray planes assisted as well.
DeMoine said crews and a state fire marshal were back at the scene Wednesday morning for further investigation.
