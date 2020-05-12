Brandon Kelliher, John Hales remain as North Platte mayoral candidates

Either Brandon Kelliher or John Hales will be North Platte’s next mayor after primary election voters Tuesday eliminated three other active candidates from the field.
Unofficial results showed Kelliher leading the group with 2,245 votes, good for just under 39% of all those counted as of Tuesday night.
“I want to thank North Platte voters. I think it’s great to have the opportunity to advance to the general election,” said Kelliher, chief information officer at Great Plains Health.
Also advancing was Hales, retired vice president of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., who received 1,350 votes for 23.4% of the total.
That was good for a 355-vote margin over City Councilman Andrew Lee, who got 995 votes for 16.6% of the total.
“I’m really looking forward to the fall campaign,” Hales said. “Hopefully COVID(-19) is going to let us do some campaigning for the fall election.”
The November winner will succeed two-term Mayor Dwight Livingston, who announced in January that he wouldn’t seek re-election.
The new mayor will take office in December, along with the winners in November’s four City Council races.
Trailing the mayoral field among active candidates were businessman and homebuilder Lonnie Parsons, who came in fourth with 801 votes (13.9%), and Larry Lee Britton, whose 168 votes (2.9%) brought up the rear.
Dave Vigil, who had also filed for the mayor’s race, withdrew in April due to family health reasons. Vigil received 183 votes (3.2%) to finish fifth, with scattered write-in votes for other candidates totaling 18.
Results won’t be official until Thursday, after the post-election meeting of the Lincoln County canvassing board.
Lee, who has represented the council’s Ward 3 since 2012, was the only sitting officeholder in the field as well as the youngest candidate at age 33.
Voters “got to looking to narrow the focus and decide what direction for North Platte to go in the future. I didn’t fit that view,” said Lee, a store manager for Viaero Wireless. “Good luck to the two people remaining.”
Despite his eight years on the council, Lee said, name identification may have worked more to the advantage of Kelliher and Hales.
All three, though, said the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak kept them from pursuing any kind of door-to-door campaigning.
“It wasn’t like anybody had any advantages or disadvantages in it,” Lee said. “We were all still playing by the same rules. That’s just how it goes sometimes.”
Kelliher, who like Lee grew up in North Platte, was the first to enter the mayor’s race in September. Hales didn’t announce his candidacy until late January, after Livingston said he wouldn’t run.
COVID-19 “had a significant effect on everyone’s ability to campaign, because in general we were unable to meet face to face with many voters,” Kelliher said.
He said he’s thankful for all the people in Lincoln County who decided to run for one office or another. “It takes a lot of time and a lot of money.”
Hales said he thinks it’ll be easier in the fall to thoroughly debate all the issues facing the city, such as housing needs, economic development and the future of Iron Eagle Golf Course.
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, “you felt up against it all of the time that you couldn’t do what you wanted to do,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.