Renae Brandt of North Platte has been named to the Nebraska Main Street Network board, Executive Director Elizabeth Chase announced Monday.
Brandt, who has been involved in two remodeling projects in North Platte’s historic downtown, joined the board along with city planner Steve Miller of Lincoln.
Brandt “is a supporter of small business and historic preservation and enjoys volunteering to educate others on the importance downtowns have on community pride and growth,” Chase said in a press release.
The Main Street board, which has eight voting members and two ex-officio members, also includes Jen McKeone of Cozad Development Corp.
