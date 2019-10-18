GORDON — State Sen. Tom Brewer announced on Friday his campaign for reelection to a second term in the Legislature.
Brewer represents the 43rd Legislative District.
“It has been my great honor to represent the outstanding Nebraskans of my district for the last four years. It is a sacred responsibility that I take very seriously,” Brewer said in a press release. “The people of western Nebraska can trust and rely on my proven conservative leadership to keep Nebraska growing and moving forward.”
First elected in 2016, Brewer represent Nebraska’s largest legislative district, covering two time zones and over 70,000 square miles across 13 counties including the Sand Hills.
In 2019, he was elected chairman of the Legislature’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. Brewer is also a member of the Education Committee and had previously served on the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.
According to the press release, key issues that Brewer has worked on during his first term include:
» Passing legislation to reform the Brand Committee.
» Fighting for property tax reform for all Nebraskans, especially ag producers, and supporting the Property Tax Ballot Initiative.
» Passing legislation giving property owners the right to challenge land seizures for renewable energy projects in court.
» Passing legislation to assist military veterans and members of law enforcement.
» Collaborating on a task force seeking reform in Nebraska’s Department of Corrections.
» Defending Second Amendment rights.
Brewer is a retired Army colonel and decorated combat veteran with multiple deployments to Afghanistan, where he received the Bronze Star medal and two Purple Heart medals. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Doane College in Crete and a master’s degree from the U.S. Army War College.
Brewer is a member of the Lakota Sioux Tribe. He and his wife, Kelli, have a son and daughter who both serve in the Nebraska Army National Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.