Brews and tours on the bricks

Renae Brandt. middle back, speaks to a tour group about the historic Dixon Building in downtown North Platte on Saturday. The Prairie Arts Center hosted the Downtown Tours and Homebrewers event that gave participants an opportunity to learn about the various historic buildings on “The Bricks” as well as sample beer from the FROTH Homebrewers Club. The tours will take place again on Oct. 25 from 5-7 p.m.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

