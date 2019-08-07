Bridge of Hope center hires new executive director

The Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center in North Platte has hired a new executive director.
The new director, Andrea Hongsermeier, started work with the center in 2017 as a volunteer, then became a full-time forensic interviewer and family advocate.
In her previous role, she was also the sexual assault response team coordinator for Lincoln County, according to a press release from Bridge of Hope.
“Andrea’s experience as a volunteer and as a forensic interviewer/family advocate will serve the executive director position and this organization well,” said Michelle Murdock, board president. “The Bridge of Hope’s Board of Directors is excited for the direction that the organization is heading. Andrea brings an unshakable passion for our work of facilitating a child-focused approach to child abuse cases.”
Hongsermeier said her new job will include ensuring that Bridge of Hope is funded, seeking local business partners and expanding programs.
“I’m excited to get the word out and prevent neglect and child abuse in our community,” Hongsermeier said.
To do so, Hongsermeier said she has three goals:
» Hire two full-time employees: A forensic interviewer/family advocate and an advocacy coordinator.
» Expand educational programs, such as ROAR, which teaches schoolchildren about child abuse prevention.
» Expand the program so families are served and able to recover from tragic events.
The Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center is a nonprofit organization that facilitates a child-focused approach to child abuse cases by coordinating investigation and intervention services. Bridge of Hope’s service area includes the Nebraska counties of Arthur, Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Grant, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow and Thomas. More information can be found at bridgeofhopecac.org.