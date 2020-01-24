Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center prepares to ‘Celebrate Hope’ for victims of child abuse

Nestled on the 400 block of West Fifth Street in North Platte is a sage-colored Victorian house that is a key resource center in the area for youth abuse cases.
The Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center serves 15 counties in west central Nebraska, and in 2019, law enforcement officials referred 306 child abuse or neglect cases to the agency. There also is a satellite office in Ogallala. Bridge of Hope handles cases for children between the ages of 3 and 18.
Executive Director Andrea Hongsermeier said the numbers have been fairly consistent over the past few years but added, “There are likely more cases out there that are not reported and more children who need help.”
The center is holding its “Celebrate Hope” event Friday night at the Ramada by Wyndham and Sandhills Convention Center, 2102 S. Jeffers St. It is the fifth year that the benefit has been held for the Bridge of Hope’s capital campaign for building upgrade and repairs.
The costs of the work, including the current need for new siding, are not covered by the state and federal grants the Bridge of Hope receives for operational expenses.
The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. and features comedian John Bush and comedian/magician Josh McVicar.
The multistory Victorian house has two rooms targeted for forensic interviews with the affected child, which are conducted by one of the Bridge of Hope employees.
There also is a separate observation room for law enforcement officials or members of the county attorney’s office or Health and Human Services to watch the interview over a live video feed.
“I think the biggest benefit in almost every case is the collaboration,” said Hongsermeier, who has been with the Bridge of Hope since 2017 and moved into her current position last August . “It’s the fact that (the child) is telling their story ideally just one time and not brought into law enforcement or the hospital to tell it over and over.
“The rooms we keep (decorated) fairly simple, just to alleviate any distractions and keep the focus on the conversation,” Hongsermeier said. “We talk to the children in a way that is non-leading so they are able to talk as much or as little about (the case). That way there is no pressure on the children to say something they don’t want to say.”
The Bridge of Hope, which opened in 2007, also provides links for community resources that are available to a non-offending caregiver needing food or clothing or counseling services.
“We can’t help a child recover in one hour through an interview,” Hongsermeier said, “but we can make it so they are getting mental health (assistance) afterwards.”
