Comedian and puppeteer John Bush and comedy magician/hypnotist Josh McVicar will headline the fifth annual Celebrate Hope Event from 7-9 p.m. Jan. 24 at Ramada by Wyndham in North Platte.
Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center, the event’s sponsor, plans to use proceeds to wrap up its capital campaign and finish repairs to its home at 410 W. Fifth St.
The nonprofit group offers assistance and support in a safe setting to children suspected of suffering from child abuse, according to Bridge of Hope’s website at bridgeofhopecac.org.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 for the event. Tickets are available for $25 each at the main branch of
NebraskaLand National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.
Bridge of Hope is still seeking community sponsors to help offset the event’s costs, the group said in a press release.
