LINCOLN — A former Broken Bow man will serve 10 years in prison for cyberstalking.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Marshal Marshall, 37, was sentenced Thursday in Lincoln, to the maximum sentence by Senior U.S. District Judge Richard G. Kopf. Marshall had previously pleaded guilty to cyberstalking.
In addition to his prison sentence, Marshall will be required to serve three years on supervised release.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in December 2017, the principal of a public school district in Broken Bow reported to the FBI that someone was sending persistent and escalating threats of violence to a teacher working for the school district. The person issuing the threats was at times impersonating other teachers in the district over school email.
Investigation revealed that Marshall was impersonating teachers, friends and family members of the victim to harass, pressure and coerce the victim into taking him back, ceasing her cooperation on a state felon-in-possession case and taking other actions that he desired the victim to take. The communications caused substantial emotional distress, made the victim feel like she was being followed or watched at all times, and placed her in fear of actual bodily harm. She also faced threats to her reputation in the community, both professionally and personally.
Marshall conducted the cyberstalking by both text and email communication. Eventually he began to illegally wiretap the victim by breaking into her residence, placing recorders in her home and placing a motion-sensor-activated camera in her bedroom. The FBI recovered these devices and tied them forensically to Marshall.
Text messages from Marshall’s cell phone demonstrated he had solicited multiple men, his sister and two minors to aid him in the cyberstalking.
This case was investigated by the Broken Bow Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.