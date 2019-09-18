Buffalo Bill Kiwanis donates $8,440

The Buffalo Bill Kiwanis announced $8,441.29 in donations at its yearly awards ceremony Tuesday at Great Plains Health.
Mindy Borges, president of Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, said the organization’s main goal is to give back to the community.
“When deciding what organizations to go with, it is going to be organizations that support kids,” Borges said.
Kiwanis has several different fundraising events throughout the year, including Peanut Days, pancake feed, a masquerade ball and others, she said.
“The money we raise on an average is actually really amazing,” Borges said. “You have 24 active members in this club and for the money we raise, the fact that we can put $65,000 playgrounds up is amazing.”
Borges talked at the beginning of the awards ceremony Tuesday about the organization’s 20th Century Veterans Memorial playground project, which has been delayed because of the wet summer.
The amount of money donated this year is on par with what the group usually donates each year, Borges said.
“There are a lot of different organizations out there and the main thing is looking at their objective, if it is about changing children’s lives we are more likely to award them,” Borges said.
Borges said it is very satisfying to know she is making a difference and changing children’s lives. She encourages people to check out a Kiwanis meeting if they are interested. The meetings are at noon on Tuesdays at Great Plains Health.
Twenty-five organizations received money from Buffalo Bill Kiwanis:
» Bambino Buddy Ball.
» Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center.
» Community Connections.
» Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
» Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation.
» Goodfellow Shoe Fund.
» North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity.
» L2 for Kids.
» Lincoln County Historical Museum.
» Area youth baseball leagues.
» Pasta For the Pantries.
» Maniohuta Field Archers.
» North Platte High School SkillsUSA Team.
» Mid-Plains Community College Cage Club.
» MPCC Lady Knights.
» MPCC Music Department.
» North Platte Area Ready to Serve Volunteer Program.
» North Platte High School Food Pantry.
» North Platte First Nationals American Legion Baseball.
» UNL Extension Horticulture Department.
» RDAP North Platte.
» Salvation Army.
» Teammates Mentoring North Platte.
» The Connection Homeless Shelter.
» Lincoln County CASA.
