The inaugural Buffalo Bill Rough Rider Gravel Grinder bike race is scheduled for June 6.
There are open men, women and tandem divisions for the distances of 25, 75 and 150 miles.
There are also fat bike/cargo divisions for men and women at 150 miles, and single-speed divisions for me and women and tandem at the same distance as well.
The first race starts at 7 a.m.
Those interested can visit bikereg.com/buffalo-bill-rough-rider to register for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.