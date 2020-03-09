Buffalo Principal Danesa Fleck and Lincoln Principal Matt Irish reported on the progress of the Buffalo-Lincoln Task Force process at the North Platte Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday.
Members of the task force were in the audience as Fleck and Irish outlined the various steps the group has gone through concerning the possible reconfiguration of the two schools.
During a series of meetings in December and January that informed school personnel and parents about the possible merger, a lot of questions came up in the community, Fleck said, which led to the creation of the task force team.
“Our first meeting was held Feb. 4 and we started at Buffalo,” Fleck said. “We basically handed out some folders with some expectations to basically set the tone of responsibility and what their role was. We really wanted to set the tone of being positive.”
Irish said the meetings began with a discussion about the buildings.
“Our first challenge really was to come up with a building utilization plan that would help us determine whether or not our building could sustain this merger,” Irish said. “We went through probably four or five different drafts, we did a tour and had some great input from our committee members and started to address concerns that popped up immediately.”
Through the discussions, Irish said the task force believes it has a solid plan with some questions still to be answered.
“Our committee had a presentation from a lot of our district representatives concerning our specialist classes,” Irish said. “We really had some concerns that were brought up by the task force, so we’ve come up with another option that we’re exploring.”
He said a small committee from the task force will meet on Thursday to talk about the benefits of some possible changes and weigh it against the previous option.
“So we’re very optimistic that we’re going to come up with a very good plan that will address, if not all of the concerns, most of them, to improve the current plan,” Irish said.
At a meeting on March 5, the task force addressed the Buffalo School building.
“Basically the question that arose from all of this was if we’re going to move all the kids from Buffalo to Lincoln, how are we going to utilize Buffalo,” Fleck said. “We toured the building and one of the potential plans for the future is that Buffalo would become an early childhood center and we could move some of our preschools or all of our preschools from other schools in the district.”
She said it would take some time to figure that part of the plan out and talked about the final plan being out a few years.
Jo Ann Lundgreen asked task force members in the audience if they felt like they had been listened to throughout the process. Several members said that, yes, they had been listened to.
The board approved a request for a line of credit for the district. The purpose, Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson said, was because there is and has been a delay in receiving property tax funds and uncertainty about state aid. The line of credit would assure the district could pay its bills until the funds come through.
In response to Lundgreen asking the time frame, Simpson said it would likely be more long term.
“If we don’t approve this, what will you do?” Lundgreen said.
Simpson said finances would be tight.
“I would squeeze every turnip I could this month and come back again next month,” Simpson said.
The board approved the request on a 3-1 vote with Lundeen voting against. Board members Mike Morrell and Ivan Mitchell were absent from meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.