Building a strong foundation

Teresa and Kenny Keck work on one of the foundation walls on Saturday afternoon as part of a North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity project. A crew of roughly a dozen was working on raising the walls for the house, which is located at 2423 W. 17th Street, It is the third house being built this year on a four-acre lot which was purchased from the North Platte School District. The goal is to eventually have nine houses on the lot. The 2423 W. 17th Street project is the 57th house that the North Plate Habitat for Humanity crew has taken on since 1998. The house is expected to be move-in ready by Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.