Here’s a “Big Idea”: a local version of the popular “Shark Tank” TV show.
If you’ve got a good idea for an invention, a moneymaking product or even a new business, the inaugural Big Idea North Platte contest invites you to offer it over the next few weeks.
Entrepreneurial-minded young people and adults have until Feb. 17 to submit their pitches on the contest’s website at bigideanp.com, according to the cosponsoring North Platte Young Professionals and North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
Local professionals will choose youth and adult finalists for the live-audience “Grand Finale” — that’s where the similarity to “Shark Tank” comes in — at 6 p.m. March 18 at Godfather’s Pizza in Wild Bill’s Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St.
Though the winners are guaranteed only prize money, they’ll also be connected with business development resources that can help them turn their ideas into profitable reality, event leaders said.
“It’s our goal to support promising local entrepreneurs,” said Evonne Keck, public relations coordinator at NebraskaLand National Bank and a member of the North Platte Young Professionals advisory board.
“We would like them to create a niche product or service that would be produced in North Platte or Lincoln County,” she added while unveiling the contest at Thursday’s lunchtime Young Professionals meeting.
But entrants don’t have to be from North Platte or Lincoln County as long as their idea would benefit the North Platte area, said Keck and chamber Vice President of Economic Development Cassie Condon.
North Platte follows Kearney and Hastings in putting on “Big Idea” contests with help from the Center for Entrepreneurship & Rural Development at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
It’s divided into community and youth divisions — the latter being for ages 10 to 19 — because local business leaders know “younger, high-school-age people have entrepreneurial projects going,” Keck said.
Big Idea North Platte won’t be limited to would-be business people, either.
“If you want to expand a brick-and-mortar business, we’re open to that, too,” said Gateway Realty real estate agent Aaron Vieyra, another Young Professionals board member.
Both youth and adult entrants need to submit an online application and a two-minute “pitch” video through the Big Idea North Platte website, Keck said.
The contest judges, who have experience “across major industries” in the North Platte area, will assign equal weight to an entry’s “originality and creativity” and its “feasibility and likelihood of success.”
Keck said up to 10 adult and youth finalists apiece will be chosen in late February for the live finals. Grand prizes thus far will be $1,000, $500 and $250 for the top three adults and $500 for the top youth.
Finalists must attend a business coaching session at North Platte Community College to help them refine their ideas, Keck said.
At the live event, each finalist will present his or her two-minute pitch in person in random order before answering questions from the judges.
The panel will choose five adult and three youth finalists for the championship round, during which they’ll again present their two-minute pitch and possibly take more questions.
At that point, Keck said, the live audience will vote for the winners.
“It’s not going to be the judges saying ‘This is the idea.’ It’ll be the community,” she said. “We really want to get the community’s buy-in on this.”
Keck and Condon said Young Professionals and the chamber have already found several local sponsors to help fund the event and prizes.
They’re looking for more, including one to fund a second-place youth prize.
Besides financial sponsors, Big Idea North Platte is seeking professional “service sponsors” in fields such as business planning, market research, accounting, legal services, advertising and branding.
Contest leaders, Keck said, want to offer a “professional service package” in which donors would each provide an hour or two of their time to each contest winner.
Condon said they’ll also connect winners with other groups, such as the Nebraska Business Development Center, that help new businesses get started.
For contest information beyond the main website, contact North Platte Young Professionals on Facebook (@NPYoungProfessionals) or at nparea.com/NPYP.
