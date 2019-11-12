LINCOLN — Results of a statewide survey of businesses on their ownership transition plans will be discussed at events across the state this month.
In North Platte, a panel discussion will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Participants can register at eventbrite.com (search “Nebraska State of Owner Readiness” and choose the North Platte event).
The survey was conducted by the Exit Planning Institute, a national education company that provides exit planning education, new market research, free online resources and support to professional advisers and middle market business owners. EPI’s website is exit-planning-institute.org.
The survey was conducted in partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Center for Entrepreneurship and funded by the contributions of firms including Lutz, Koley Jessen, SilverStone Group and First National Bank of Omaha.
The report will reveal how prepared Nebraska’s private business owners say they are for transitioning their businesses to next-generation owners, presenting an inside look at statewide owner readiness, risk factors affecting the potential salability of these companies and insights that owners can use to improve their individual exit success probability.
The events will feature a panelist from each company that sponsored the study, plus Scott Snider, vice president, EPI, to discuss the survey data. Panelists include Bill Kenedy, Lutz Consulting and M&A shareholder; Brandon Hamm, shareholder and Executive Committee member, Koley Jessen; Jeffrey Sharp, SilverStone Group; and Tony Essay, director, Private Client Services, First National Bank of Omaha. Attendees will also hear from panelists that include business owners who have successfully completed a business transition, including ESOP, family generational and private equity transitions. The presentation is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.