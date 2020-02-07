Three local businesses are teaming up in a challenge to benefit the North Platte Salvation Army.
Gateway Realty, Jerry Remus Chevrolet and Ashley HomeStore are all willing to match public financial donations up to an overall total of $4,000 in a campaign that will start Friday and continue through Feb. 20, according to a press release from Suzette Tatman, office manager at Gateway.
Donations can be dropped off at any of the three businesses or at the Salvation Army, 1020 N. Adams Ave.
Donations made at the Salvation Army should be made to the attention of Major Lynetta Poff.
The challenge comes after the Salvation Army reached out to the public last week. The shelves at the organization’s food pantry dropped to nearly bare due to a spike in the number of families that have come to the organization for assistance this month.
Hunt’s Construction and Roofing Co. donated $1,000 worth of food to the pantry this week. The donation was matched by Gary’s Super Foods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.