Three businesses failed alcohol inspections conducted by Nebraska State Patrol investigators on Dec. 6 in Frontier, Hayes and Logan Counties.
Overall, 10 businesses were inspected — three of which sold alcohol to a minor. All of the businesses checked the minor’s identification.
The businesses that failed the inspections were H & J Grocery & Beverage in Eustis, Mr. E-Z in Maywood and VFW Post No. 8258 in Stapleton.
The businesses included in the inspection included liquor stores, convenience stores, restaurants and bars. Businesses that fail liquor inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited.
The program is sponsored by the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.
