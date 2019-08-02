The Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation is holding its 16th annual prime rib dinner at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Aug. 10.
The dinner will include two glasses of wine or beer as well as silent and live auctions. The event will start at 5 p.m. with a social hour, followed by the dinner at 6 p.m., and ending with the auctions starting at 7 p.m.
Yvonne Hedgecock, vice president of Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation, said that the foundation uses money to help cancer patients in western Nebraska with everyday expenses. The organization helps people from Lexington to the Colorado border, and people who are treated at the Callahan Cancer Center at Great Plains Health in North Platte.
“Patients who can’t work and get down to the last dime, we try to help,” Hedgecock said.
The annual fundraiser is a big event for the foundation, she said.
“The fundraiser accounts for a third of our take, the rest is made in donations,” Hedgecock said.
Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and children 12 and younger are free. For tickets, call either Hedgecock at 308-530-9518 or Sharon Ott at 308-289-7174.