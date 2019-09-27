Cancer survivors, family and friends share and celebrate at Great Plains Health's 'My Cancer Story'

Great Plains Health and the Callahan Cancer celebrated cancer survivors, their families and stories during the “My Cancer Story” event Thursday night.
Cancer survivors and families enjoyed desserts and refreshments, as well as a chance to mingle and share their stories.
Great Plains Health oncologist Avinash Pasam, and Great Plains Health Care Foundation chair, Leland Poppe, both spoke at the event.
The support of the Callahans and other donors, Poppe said, allows people to receive quality cancer treatment in town, rather than traveling to Omaha.
“The word cancer just scares you, but it shows when you are around family, friends and a support group that is positive, your success rate is better,” Poppe said.
Poppe shared the story of his wife Kathy’s 13-year battle against breast cancer. Having Kathy’s friends be able to check in on her meant a lot, Leland said. She didn’t have to be a four hour drive away, alone in Omaha.
“It just made a world of difference to keep that positive attitude,” Leland said.
For Pasam, the event allowed him to recognize his patients’ battles, and to honor the survivors — as well as those who stood by their sides.
“It’s not just the patients,” Pasam said. “but also the friends and families involved and helping them get through this fight."
A cancer diagnosis can have negative effects on the patients beyond just poor health.
“It is physically draining, but also emotionally, spiritually and financially it can also be toxic,” Pasam said.
During treatment, Pasam sees patients at least once a week, forming a bond with them and their family members. This connection is what makes it so exciting to see survivors after they succeed.
“It motivates us to go the extra mile,” Pasam said.
